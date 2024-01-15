AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMVMF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $22.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $56.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

