AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of AMVMF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $22.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780. AMG Critical Materials has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $56.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.
About AMG Critical Materials
