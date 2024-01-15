Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.