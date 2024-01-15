Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

