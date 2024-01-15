Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. 113,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

