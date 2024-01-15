Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 680,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,667. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 124,188 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 840,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

