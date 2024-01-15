Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $3.67

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 131.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 365,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 207,379 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,121.94% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

