Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.21.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,487 shares of company stock worth $1,936,264. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

