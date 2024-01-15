Apollo Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $944,336.69 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $944,336.69 and $245.19 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00084014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

