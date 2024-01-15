Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.41. 1,378,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,322. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

