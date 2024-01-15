Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after acquiring an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

