ARAW (ARAW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.97 Billion

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, ARAW has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $346,651.17 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip.

ARAW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99561315 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $144,792.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

