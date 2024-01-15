Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.73

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as 5.73 and last traded at 5.82, with a volume of 13869301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.04.
Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.76.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported 0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.46 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 268.86 million.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.
