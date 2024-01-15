ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.1 %

ARCB stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ArcBest by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ArcBest by 31.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

