Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $252.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $254.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

