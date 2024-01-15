Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.