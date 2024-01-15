Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -45.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

