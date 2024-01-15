Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arteris

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 19,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $92,983.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 19,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $92,983.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 12,431 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $70,981.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,012 shares in the company, valued at $222,758.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,053 shares of company stock valued at $343,709 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arteris alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 21.9% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arteris by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 219.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arteris

Arteris Price Performance

AIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 85,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,622. Arteris has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.