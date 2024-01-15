Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.80. The company had a trading volume of 846,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

