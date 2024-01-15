Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.16), with a volume of 167026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.15).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £293.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £3,574.38 ($4,556.25). Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

