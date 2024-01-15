Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 1.1 %
Aspen Pharmacare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03.
About Aspen Pharmacare
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.