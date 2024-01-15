Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 1.1 %

Aspen Pharmacare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

