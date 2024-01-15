AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 31.2% in December

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. 18,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.