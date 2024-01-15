AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 30.4% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,832,789. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

