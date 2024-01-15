AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AUDC opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AudioCodes Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.