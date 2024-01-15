AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,569.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,624.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,975. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

