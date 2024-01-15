AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $22.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,569.10. 109,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,367. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,624.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.