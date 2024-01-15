Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.