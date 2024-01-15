Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon GloboCare stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Avalon GloboCare worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare ( NASDAQ:ALBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 1,097.27% and a negative net margin of 750.41%.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.