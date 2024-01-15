Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.97. 107,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

