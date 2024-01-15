Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 124.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,999,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth $195,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,289. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

