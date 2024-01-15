Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

BDGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.78.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded up C$1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$43.78. 20,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.95. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$44.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

