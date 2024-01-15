Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Banc of California stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $731.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

