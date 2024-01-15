Bank of America Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.