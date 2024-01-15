Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $307.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 307 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 307 ($3.91), with a volume of 73331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.84).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

