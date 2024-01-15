Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 2.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.31. 383,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,556. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

