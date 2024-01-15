Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $35.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NTB
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.