Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $246.15. The company had a trading volume of 553,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,633. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

