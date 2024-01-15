Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 37,375 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. 4,461,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

