Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

