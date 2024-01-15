Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.11. 126,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.