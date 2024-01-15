Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 131,433 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.