Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,100. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $366.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.