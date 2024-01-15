Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.43. 462,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.