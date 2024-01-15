Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,964 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.