Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.19.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.26.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.