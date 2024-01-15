Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
Shares of Barry Callebaut stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $1,450.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,450.00 and a 1 year high of $2,175.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,596.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,664.23.
About Barry Callebaut
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barry Callebaut
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.