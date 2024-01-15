Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $1,450.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,450.00 and a 1 year high of $2,175.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,596.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,664.23.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

