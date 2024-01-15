Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $151.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $106.09 and a one year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.