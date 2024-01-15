Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,658 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.