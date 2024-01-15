Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $242.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

