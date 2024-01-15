Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.98 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,061 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $599.22 and its 200-day moving average is $552.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $25,724,422. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

