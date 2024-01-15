Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $30.91 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

